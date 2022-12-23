Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen concluded Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling Friday came after Hamadeh’s attorney, Tim La Sota, said his client hadn’t gained enough votes during his litigation to change the outcome of the election. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million in one of the closest elections in state history. In his lawsuit, Hamadeh alleged that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to a series of issues that disenfranchised voters.

