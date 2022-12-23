Bloody property disputes a dark side of Mexico real estate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A grisly pre-Christmas killings of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City is putting attention on the dark side of the capital’s booming property market. The violence is fomented by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties. Actor Andrés Tirado, his musician brother Jorge Tirado and an uncle were found dead Sunday, all with their throats slashed. City prosecutors say the apparent motive was people trying to take over the property. Then on Tuesday, a young woman posted a desperate video on social media from a rooftop, in which she screams: “Help! They have kidnapped me!” Police say a dispute over property ownership was behind the alleged abduction and are investigating the illegal takeover of the property.

