US: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal agents have taken a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol into custody for his alleged role in the insurrection after an hours-long standoff. An FBI spokesperson says Eric Christie was arrested Thursday in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The FBI says Christie initially refused to comply with federal agents’ orders but surrendered without incident after three hours of negotiations. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Christie’s attorney did not immediately have a comment. Christie’s arrest came the same day as the House Jan. 6 committee released its final report.