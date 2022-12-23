Judge kept FTX execs’ plea deals secret to get founder to US

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s executive associates were cooperating with investigators so that the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas to the United States. The decision by federal Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan was revealed Friday with the unsealing of transcripts of guilty pleas by Bankman-Fried’s top fellow executives in the cryptocurrency empire that collapsed in November. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was brought to New York late Wednesday. He appeared in Manhattan federal court Thursday. He was freed on $250 million bail to live with his parents in California until trial.

