Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 10:30 AM

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

KIFI

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda have demonstrated in front of the Justice Ministry in Tunis to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders. He is suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Ennahda says the arrest was politically motivated and part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the movement. The protest on Friday came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11% of voters turned out for legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted efforts by Saied to reshape the political system. Ennahda was the biggest party in the last legislature which Saied dissolved last year.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content