UN experts: `Substantial evidence’ of Rwanda forces in Congo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say in a new report that they found “substantial evidence” of Rwandan government forces crossing into neighboring eastern Congo, either to reinforce M23 rebels or to conduct military operations against another rebel group that includes fighters accused of taking part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide. According to excerpts from the latest panel of experts report obtained Friday by The Associated Press, weapons, ammunition and uniforms were also provided to M23 rebels, who resurfaced over a year ago and have been accused of killing civilians and seizing land in eastern Congo’s Rutshuru region. The panel says it also found “substantial evidence” of support to several Congolese armed groups by members of Congo’s military in Rutshuru.

