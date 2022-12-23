University of California workers end strike, ratify contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California have approved a bargaining agreement, ending a 40-day strike that snarled the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the work stoppage. Union leaders say it was the largest strike of academic workers, and it was being closely watched by colleges and universities around the country. It will boost the pay by more than $10,000 for both groups. Some are currently paid as little as $24,000, a paltry salary for expensive cities like Los Angeles and Berkeley.

