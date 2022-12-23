US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from U.S. criminal charges. The judge ruled Friday that Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The legal fight over Saab’s purported diplomatic status has been closely watched by Maduro’s socialist government, which has demanded the release of the Colombian-born businessman as part of furtive negotiations with the Biden administration. The U.S. since 2019 has stopped recognizing Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and Judge Robert Scola cited that determination as a basis for rejecting Saab’s motion to dismiss the criminal charges.

