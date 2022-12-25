58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims have been found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, early Sunday. Local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away said villagers who saw the group of ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities. The United Nations and other groups on Friday urged countries in South Asia to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea.

