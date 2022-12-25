Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant. Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Hamilton was setting up a perimeter around a townhouse that Price-Williams had refused to leave when shots were fired from inside the residence, striking the deputy. Hamilton was taken to a hospital where he died. The sheriff’s office says a deputy fired on Price-Williams after he left the home, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

