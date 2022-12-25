South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is coming to grips with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion. Officials reported on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 15. The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg, on Saturday, sparking flames. Emergency services officials say the tanker exploded as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Authorities say a “fire bomb” from the explosion substantially damaged a hospital about 100 meters (110 yards) away. South Africa’s health minister says three hospital staff members were among those killed. More than 320 people were taken to the damaged hospital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.