2 shot dead by al-Shabab militants in coastal Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say two people have been shot dead by al-Shabab militants and several houses have been torched in a rural area of coastal Kenya, police have confirmed. The Christmas night attack happened in the Pandaguo area in Lamu county that neighbors Boni forest, where security agencies have been conducting an operation since 2015 to flush out militants in hiding. The forest near the Kenya-Somalia border and the area around has been attacked by al-Shabab militants in the past.

