NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo say they are investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region. They urged calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks. Tensions have been running high as have concerns about instability. Serbia doesn’t recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed. Fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

