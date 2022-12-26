NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressman-elect George Santos, a New York Republican, has admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. Santos tells the New York Post in an interview Monday: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.” Santos had said he obtained a degree from Baruch College, but now acknowledges he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning.” Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but he now says he “never worked directly” for either financial firm. Explaining his fabrications, Santos says, “We do stupid things in life.”

