Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army has arrested a suspect in the killing earlier this month of a U.N. peacekeeper from Ireland who died when his convoy was shot at in southern Lebanon. The area where the attack took place is a center of support for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. Hezbollah has denied any role in the killing. The group’s spokeswoman Rana Sahili said on Friday that the Lebanese army arrested the suspect “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” and that he wasn’t a member of the militant group. Lebanese security officials confirmed the arrest and said the investigation into the killing is ongoing.

By ABBY SEWELL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

