Taiwan extends compulsory military service to 1 year
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to a year starting in 2024. It’s one of the major steps the self-governed island is taking to address military, diplomatic and trade pressure from China. President Tsai Ing-wen announced a comprehensive set of policies Tuesday that aims to revamp overall training for the military and strengthen the island’s reserves forces. The longer service applies to men born after 2005, and will start on Jan. 1, 2024. China claims Taiwan, which split from the mainland in 1949 during a civil war. The decades-old threat of invasion by China into the self-governed island has sharpened since Democratic Progressive Party member Tsai was elected in 2016.