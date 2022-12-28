Afghan women determined, frustrated after Taliban NGO ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After the Taliban’s ban on women working for non-government groups in Afghanistan, some women staffers say they will try to continue their work under the radar. The ban has prompted international aid agencies to halt operations in the country and forced dozens of smaller groups to stop or reduce their work. That raises the possibility that millions of Afghans will be left without critical help, including food, education and health care, this winter. The agency coordinating development and relief work in Afghanistan estimates that many of its 183 national and international members have suspended, stopped or reduced their humanitarian activities and services since the order came into effect.

