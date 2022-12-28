California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a Colorado man was arrested for investigation of committing hate crimes in California after two young adults of Asian descent were targeted with racist and homophobic comments as they recorded a TikTok video at an In-N-Out Burger. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon, and the video’s spread online caught the attention of Police Chief Denton Carlson, who put word out on social media seeking the identities of the victims and the suspect. Police say that led to the arrest of 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver on Dec. 26. Krah could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.