Cameraman hurt on New Mexico film set gets $66M in lawsuit

A news outlet is reporting that a Los Angeles cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury while on a New Mexico movie set has been awarded more than $66 million in a lawsuit. The Santa Fe New Mexican quoted James Razo as saying Tuesday that the jury’s decision last week was “a huge emotional relief.” The 55-year-old was a cameraman on the set of “Only the Brave” in June 2016 near Los Alamos. The film about elite firefighters stars Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges. The unit tipped over and fell on him. Razo says producers were negligent by denying him time to scout the terrain or install tank treads.

