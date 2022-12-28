Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London has filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public’s help to find him. London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to him in July in Los Angeles. That’s according to a family statement released Wednesday by Secretly, a music label group that has worked with the rapper. London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that a report for London was taken.

