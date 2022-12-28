Germany: Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals conviction

A 97-year-old woman is appealing against her conviction in Germany of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp. The Itzehoe state court gave the defendant a two-year suspended sentence on Dec. 20 for being an accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases. The court said Wednesday that both the defense and a lawyer for a co-plaintiff have filed appeals to the Federal Court of Justice. It wasn’t immediately clear when the federal court would consider the case.

