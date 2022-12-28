Massachusetts’ anti-Trump GOP governor ends time in office

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is wrapping up an easily-won second term as chief executive and anti-Trump Republican. While in office, Baker battled blizzards, a teetering public transit system and a once-in-a-generation pandemic. He also drew the ire of former President Donald Trump by refusing to endorse, or even vote for, the fellow Republican in 2016 and 2020. Trump in turn, laced into Baker, calling him a “RINO” or Republican In Name Only. As he prepares to leave office, the former Harvard basketball player is looking ahead to his next job leading the NCAA, the country’s largest college sports governing body.

