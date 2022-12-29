Bail granted for 1 of 8 Canadian girls charged with murder

TORONTO (AP) — One of eight teenage girls charged with killing a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto earlier this month has been granted bail by an Ontario judge. Toronto police say three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds swarmed and stabbed the man in mid-December. He later died at a hospital. Canadian authorities can’t release the girls’ names by law because they’re underage. The girl receiving bail appeared in court in handcuffs on Thursday. Her bail was set at CND $9,500. Police believe the teens congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Toronto area. Authorities have not identified the victim, saying they are still trying to notify his relatives.

