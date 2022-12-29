Aid groups: Afghans will die because of ban on women in NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Aid agencies are warning that Afghans will die because of the Taliban order banning women from working at nongovernmental groups. The order was issued last week by the Economy Ministry in the capital, Kabul, allegedly because women aren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly. Since the ban on Saturday, major agencies have suspended their work in the country, saying they cannot provide life-saving humanitarian assistance without their female staff in Afghanistan. A group of four agencies warned on Thursday that Afghans will die because of the ban, describing the situation as a matter of life and death.

