Sabres, Bills send support to city devastated by blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sports took a backseat in Buffalo this week after the deadliest winter storm in decades devastated and paralyzed much of western New York. Members of the NHL Sabres and NFL Bills voiced their support and condolences when the teams resumed practicing following a lengthy break. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams’ thoughts went to first responders and essential workers who were challenged to deal with the two-day blizzard that left at least 40 dead. Bills linebacker A.J. Klein did what he called his small part in helping shovel out many of his neighbors. The teams combined to donate $150,000 to help relief efforts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.