7 dead in Turkish restaurant blast; gas leak suspected

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media say seven people have been killed in an explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey. One official said Friday’s blast may have been caused by a gas leak. The governor of Aydin province told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk that five others were injured with one of them in critical condition. The governor said initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in the cooking gas canister that led to an explosion. Media also said there was a fire following the explosion in the Turkish doner kebab shop in the Nazilli district of Aydin. Footage showed firetrucks and ambulances at the scene.

