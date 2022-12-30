Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of refugees who fled Afghanistan and now live in the United States are facing an uncertain future. Congress has failed so far to create a path to residency for Afghans who came to America after working alongside U.S. soldiers in the war. The Afghans now face an August deadline for action from Congress before their temporary parole status expires. A bipartisan group of lawmakers, backed by veterans organizations and former military officials, is pushing legislation that would prevent the Afghans from becoming stranded without legal residency when their humanitarian parole expires. Supporters say they’ll continue pushing that bill in the new Congress.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.