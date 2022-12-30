Man faces California hate-crime charge after anti-Asian rant

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with a misdemeanor hate crime offense after he allegedly targeted two young adults of Asian descent with racist and homophobic comments last week as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Northern California. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The viral video prompted police to open an investigation. Jordan Douglas Krah was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed charges against him Thursday. Attempts to reach Krah on Friday were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

