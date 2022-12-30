Search suspended for 4 missing in Gulf helicopter crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for four people on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while departing an oil platform, Thursday morning. Although the crash is not a closed case, crews won’t resume a search unless they receive new information. That is according to Petty Officer Jose Hernandez. The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching for the helicopter pilot and three oil workers Thursday. The aircraft crashed about 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Only debris has been found so far. Lacy Scarborough said her 36-year-old husband, David, is one of the missing workers. She told the Sun Herald newspaper that they’re expecting a baby. A spokesperson for the oil company was not immediately available for comment.

