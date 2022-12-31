New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law making her state the sixth in the nation to allow human composting as a method of burial. Hochul signed the law Saturday. The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following after Washington state, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and California. New York investor Howard Fischer is one supporter who sees human composting as an eco-friendly way to return his remains to the earth as fresh, fertile soil when he dies. Critics like the New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state’s bishops, oppose the burial method as “inappropriate” for humans.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

