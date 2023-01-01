Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor’s representative says Sunday that the 51-year-old Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available. The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

