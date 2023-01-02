4 alive in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping on Monday morning. Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, says crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway.

