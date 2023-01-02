Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67

Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White on the hitmaking ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67. In an Instagram post Sunday, Verdine White, who still performs with the band, called his younger brother “amazing and talented,” saying he had “gold records at the young age of 16 years old.” He didn’t say how or where his brother died. Maurice White formed the multi-genre group in 1970 and younger brother Fred White was already an accomplished drummer in his early teens playing for Donny Hathaway before he joined Earth, Wind & Fire. Some of their biggest hits are still widely popular, including “September,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

