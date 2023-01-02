New Year’s organizer charged with murder in Uganda stampede

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s vice president says the death toll in a stampede at a shopping mall during New Year’s celebrations in Kampala has risen to 10, while police have charged the event’s organizer with murder. Vice President Jessica Alupo told journalists Monday that one more person has died from their injuries after being caught in the crush of hundreds trying to exit the Freedom City Mall venue through a single door when the emcee encouraged them to watch a fireworks display. Four children, aged 10 to 17, were among the dead.

