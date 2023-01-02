Kaptur, longtime Ohio Democrat: Congress overlooks heartland
By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur is set to become the longest-serving woman in congressional history when the U.S. House convenes Tuesday. Kaptur told The Associated Press in an interview that she sometimes feels like an outsider because most leaders in Congress now come from the coasts and the nation’s wealthiest districts. Kaptur was first elected to Congress in 1982 and will set the mark for the longest tenure by a woman in the House or Senate. Over the years she stood up against several presidents over the North American Free Trade Agreement and pushed to build the World War II Memorial in Washington.