1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a juvenile male has been killed and a man has been wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the wounded victim was in stable condition. It says a person of interest is cooperating with investigators. Police say an altercation occurred before the gunfire. In 2020, a man shot inside the mall died of his injuries, and in 2021 one person was shot and wounded at the mall.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.