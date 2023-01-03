Kelly Monteith, US comedian also popular in UK, dead at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Monteith, a U.S.-born comedian whose observational humor and satirical sketches also brought him a wide following in Britain, has died. The 80-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles. Monteith combined jokes about everyday life, from hospitals and restaurants to people’s mindless habit of saying “thank you” in casual encounters. He was also known for “breaking the fourth wall,” allowing his audience to see him in his dressing room before and after a show. He was popular on British talk shows and received an offer from the BBC for his own program, “Kelly Monteith,” which ran from 1979-84.

