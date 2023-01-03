Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Democrat Patty Murray has become the first female president pro tempore of the Senate. That senior member of the majority party acts as Senate president when the vice president cannot be present. Murray replaces Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who has retired after almost five decades in the Senate. Murray says her own ascension to the post is another example of the slow, steady progress of women in the perpetually old-fashioned Senate. She also sees her rise not only as an example for young people but as a platform for women’s issues, like paid leave and child care, that she has championed for years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.