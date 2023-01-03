Polish police to learn to use grenade launchers after mishap

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — New regulations in Poland require specialized police to go through training with grenade launchers. Local media interpret the decision as a reaction to the Polish police chief’s accidental detonation of such a weapon that had been a gift from Ukraine. The updated instructions for weapons training took effect Jan.1. They were approved by the interior minister just two days after a grenade launcher — a gift from Ukraine officials — exploded unexpectedly last month as the police chief was moving it in his office. He and another person were slightly injured. The police chief said he had been assured the gifted launcher was free of explosives. Some politicians argued that police should be made better acquainted with such weapons.

