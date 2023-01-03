Video game workers form Microsoft’s first US labor union

A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft’s first labor union in the U.S. It will also be the largest union in the video game industry. Microsoft has already told the Communications Workers of America it would accept the formation of the union at its Maryland-based video game subsidiary, ZeniMax Studios. That’s fulfilling a promise it made to try to build public support for its $68.7 billion acquisition of another big game company, Activision Blizzard. About 300 quality-assurance workers at game publisher Bethesda Softworks and its parent ZeniMax were expected to join the union based in offices in Maryland and Texas.

