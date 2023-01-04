As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began asking people to evacuate in high-risk coastal areas, including where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides. Powerful winds were roaring into California, toppling trees as crews rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding, and people scramble to find sandbags. Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.

