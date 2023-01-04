Biden weighs sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that’s he’s weighing sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia’s ongoing invasion. Asked during an exchange with reporters while traveling in Kentucky whether providing the Bradleys was on the table, Biden responded “yes,” without offering further comment. The Bradley is a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier. It has tracks rather than wheels, but the vehicle is lighter and more agile than a tank. It can carry about 10 personnel, or be configured instead to carry additional ammunition or communications equipment. The Pentagon has already provided Ukraine with more than 2,000 combat vehicles.

By AAMER MADHANI and TARA COPP Associated Press

