Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Spanish lawmaker says he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he visited to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho. The foreign affairs ministry said Wednesday it has filed diplomatic complaints against the Spaniard and a Chilean legislator accusing them of meddling in Bolivia’s internal affairs. Camacho is the governor of the Santa Cruz region and was detained a week ago on “terrorism” charges. Prosecutors allege he orchestrated what they describe as a coup in 2019 while leading protests following elections the Organization of American States said were marred by fraud. The opposition argues the unrest was legitimate political protest that led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales.

