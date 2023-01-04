British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91

LONDON (AP) — British author Fay Weldon, known for novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil”, has died. She was 91. Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter and a prolific novelist, producing 30 novels as well as short stories and plays written for television, radio and the stage. She was one of the writers on the popular 1970s drama series “Upstairs, Downstairs.” Much of Weldon’s fiction explored issues surrounding women’s relationships with men, children, parents and each other. Her 1978 novel, “Praxis,” was shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize for Fiction. Her family said she died peacefully Wednesday.

