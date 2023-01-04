Collapse of Bills’ Hamlin deepens Buffalo’s anguish, resolve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have been a reliable bright spot for a city that has been shaken by a racist mass shooting and back-to-back snowstorms in recent months. So when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically hurt in a game Monday, the city quickly looked for ways to support the team. Supporters have been donating to Hamlin’s Pennsylvania charity and several gathered to pray together outside the Bills stadium in Orchard Park Tuesday. Officials say Buffalo City Hall and Niagara Falls will be illuminated in Bills’ blue. Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest after a tackle.

