Ex-UFC fighter Phil Baroni charged with murder in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly killing his girlfriend. The prosecutors’ office in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit said Wednesday that a woman was found dead on Jan. 1 in the beach town of San Fernando, just north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The office identified the suspect only by his nationality, American, and his first name in a statement. But a state official later confirmed his last name. Baroni is listed as a welterweight with a 15-18-0 record on the Ultimate Fighting Championship web page.

