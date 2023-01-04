Proud Boys go to trial on sedition as Jan. 6 probe heats up
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy trial of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants is coming at a pivotal time in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot and its prosecution of Jan. 6 defendants. Federal prosecutors in Washington are hoping to build on their recent courtroom victory against leaders of another far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers. Jury selection in the trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others is underway. Opening statements could come later this week. The trial is taking place just as the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election appears to be heating up.