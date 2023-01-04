Trump lawyers questioned Nevada’s 2020 vote, records show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s most populous county has provided the U.S. Justice Department special counsel with correspondence that shows lawyers for then-President Donald Trump raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 voting process that were later deemed baseless. Documents obtained by The Associated Press also show Trump’s allies demanded information about workers who were tasked with counting the votes, a request the Clark County registrar sought to delay out of fear for the workers’ safety. The correspondence was provided by the county to Jack Smith, the special counsel tasked with investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election results, in response to a subpoena.

By ERIC TUCKER and GABE STERN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.