White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends

NEW YORK (AP) — A little known Biden administration initiative to reduce gun violence that was funded by philanthropic foundations wrapped up in December with a celebration hosted in Washington. The Community Violence Intervention Collaborative was launched in June 2021 to get public funding to small nonprofits that work to combat gun violence. It provided training to 50 grassroots groups that use a community-based approach to reach the people most likely to shoot someone or be shot and offer them a path out of cycles of violence. Nancy Fishman, of the Schusterman Family Philanthropies, said the initiative had built momentum toward a shift in how the government approaches public safety.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.