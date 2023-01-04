Wisconsin man gets life term for killing relative with ax

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of killing his step-grandfather and badly injuring two other relatives with an ax has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 120 years. The La Crosse Tribune reports that Monroe County Circuit Judge Todd Ziegler called 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Aspseter a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities before he sentenced him Wednesday. According to prosecutors, Aspseter had been staying at his 87-year-old step-grandfather’s home in Sparta, a community in western Wisconsin about halfway between Milwaukee and Minneapolis. He attacked his step-grandfather, Bernard Waite, and the two other victims in the home in June 2021 after Waite told him to leave.

